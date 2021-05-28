UMA (UMA) Price Down 21% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.76 or 0.00037554 BTC on exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $836.02 million and approximately $23.92 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00079601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $335.67 or 0.00915907 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.17 or 0.09310386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00091138 BTC.

About UMA

UMA is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,675,019 coins and its circulating supply is 60,742,367 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.