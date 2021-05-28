Umicore’s (UMICY) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of other reports. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMICY opened at $14.81 on Monday. Umicore has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

