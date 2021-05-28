UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (BIT:UCG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €10.77 ($12.67).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UCG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €12.40 ($14.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

