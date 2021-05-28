Unisocks (SOCKS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.89 Million

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $56,958.98 or 1.63085479 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Unisocks has traded up 25.3% against the dollar. Unisocks has a total market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $12,686.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Unisocks

SOCKS is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 314 coins. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange . Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

Unisocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

