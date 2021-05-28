United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw Sells 600 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
USLM stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile
United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.
