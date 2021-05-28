United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw Sells 600 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

USLM stock opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.62. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $156.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. The company extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. It supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; steel producers; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry and cattle feed producers.

