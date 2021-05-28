Univar Solutions (UNVR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR):

5/17/2021 – Univar Solutions was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

5/11/2021 – Univar Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Univar Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $27.00.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

