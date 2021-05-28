UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. UPD has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40.
About UPD
