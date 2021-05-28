UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

UPD Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:UPDC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS UPDC opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. UPD has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About UPD

UPD Holding Corp. operates in the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers craft beers under the Record Street brand. It also provides weight loss and weight management products, blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals through stores and doctor offices under the iMetabolic brand.

