Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.220-0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $150 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.13 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

UPST stock traded down $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.22. 5,244,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,138. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.31.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.56.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

