Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on URBN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.16 and its 200-day moving average is $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,934.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,279.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480 in the last quarter. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

