Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Markedly, it reported robust results for first-quarter fiscal 2022 wherein the top and the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also grew year over year. All the brands and segments prospered year over year and drove quarterly sales. Also, margins were impressive. We note that sturdy consumer demand at majority of the product categories with solid execution aided the retail segment comps. It also witnessed strength in the digital channel. Its FP Movement appears encouraging. Management expects the fiscal second quarter to show a steady sales improvement from the fiscal 2020 actuals. However, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses shot up. Higher marketing and creative spend to fuel digital growth might increase SG&A going forward.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,934.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,063 shares of company stock worth $1,887,480. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

