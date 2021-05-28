Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $33.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to announce sales of $33.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.70 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $31.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full-year sales of $134.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.86 million to $135.72 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $137.92 million, with estimates ranging from $132.56 million to $143.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 17.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBA. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,064.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

UBA traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,910. The company has a market cap of $732.29 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

