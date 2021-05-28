Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Head-To-Head Review

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 45.64% 8.93% 5.43% Urstadt Biddle Properties 17.05% 6.25% 2.13%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CareTrust REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 8 0 2.89 Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus target price of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.26%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. CareTrust REIT pays out 76.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urstadt Biddle Properties pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Urstadt Biddle Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CareTrust REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Urstadt Biddle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $178.33 million 12.51 $80.87 million $1.38 16.70 Urstadt Biddle Properties $126.75 million 5.81 $22.18 million $1.19 15.35

CareTrust REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Urstadt Biddle Properties. Urstadt Biddle Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Urstadt Biddle Properties on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.