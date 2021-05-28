US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in PetroChina by 216.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PetroChina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PTR opened at $40.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.57. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.12.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

