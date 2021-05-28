US Bancorp DE Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,817,000 after purchasing an additional 109,004 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,572,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38.

