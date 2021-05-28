US Bancorp DE Purchases 327 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 495.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 8.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $563,923.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,994.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 20,850 shares of company stock worth $2,251,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KOD opened at $84.18 on Friday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.28 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day moving average is $129.03.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kodiak Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

