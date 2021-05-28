US Bancorp DE Purchases Shares of 315 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after acquiring an additional 138,976 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,334,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,518,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $138.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.22 and a 200-day moving average of $149.72. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $191.13.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.