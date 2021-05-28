V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VFC. Cowen raised their target price on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. V.F. has a one year low of $55.52 and a one year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 57,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,883 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in V.F. by 126.7% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

