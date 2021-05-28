Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.99.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

Vaccitech Company Profile

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

