Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VACC. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:VACC opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. Vaccitech has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $17.99.
Vaccitech Company Profile
Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.