Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP)’s share price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 218 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.85). Approximately 21,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 50,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213 ($2.78).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 213.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 99.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.42.

Get Value and Indexed Property Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a GBX 2.90 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.15%.

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value and Indexed Property Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.