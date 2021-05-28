Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWO opened at $91.08 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $94.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Read More: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.