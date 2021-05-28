Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the April 29th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $194.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.49. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $134.26 and a 52 week high of $196.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

