Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC

Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 480,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $102,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.77. 2,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,892. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $138.12 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

