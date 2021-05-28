Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after buying an additional 239,948 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.93. The stock had a trading volume of 210,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.50.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.