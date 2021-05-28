Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,038 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $51,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.47. The company had a trading volume of 107,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,452. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $381.88 and a 200 day moving average of $356.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.77 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

