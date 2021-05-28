Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $184.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.59. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52 week low of $115.15 and a 52 week high of $187.86.

