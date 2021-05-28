Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Shares Gap Up to $7.97

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $8.34. Vasta Platform shares last traded at $8.34, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vasta Platform currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSTA. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vasta Platform by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 210,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 2,042,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 1,103,477 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 160,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vasta Platform by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,101,000 after buying an additional 401,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Vasta Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

