Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.550-4.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,736. The firm has a market cap of $594.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $36.83 and a twelve month high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Vectrus will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

