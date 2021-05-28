Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Hits New 52-Week High at $162.00

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 160.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 6760155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122 ($1.59).

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 122 ($1.59) target price on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £961.00 million and a PE ratio of 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.23.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This is a boost from Vectura Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Vectura Group Company Profile (LON:VEC)

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

