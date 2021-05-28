Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Downgraded to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VEGPF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vectura Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS VEGPF opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. Vectura Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

