Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.27. Veeco Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

VECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 788,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 121,203 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 102,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

VECO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.82. 136,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.00 and a beta of 1.42. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

