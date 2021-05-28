Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $26.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.34. 2,499,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,501. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $199.00 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

VEEV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.92.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $218,635.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $70,642.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

