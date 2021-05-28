Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.85

Velocys plc (LON:VLS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.85 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 1,612,156 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £64.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

In other news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

