Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.67.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist raised their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 699.84 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.95. Vericel has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

