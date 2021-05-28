Versor Investments LP Invests $302,000 in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,030.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,178.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,058.25. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.29 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAM shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,245.13.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total transaction of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total value of $2,646,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,089 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,309. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.