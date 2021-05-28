Viad (NYSE:VVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.47% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viad’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Viad alerts:

VVI stock opened at $44.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. Viad has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viad will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Viad by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Viad in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.