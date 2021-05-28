Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 894.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 19,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $250,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,132 shares in the company, valued at $936,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

MWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

