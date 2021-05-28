Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Erie Indemnity worth $6,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,866,000 after acquiring an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 242,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,550,000 after buying an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,001,000 after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2,175.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,311,000 after buying an additional 226,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,913,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE opened at $201.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.62. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $171.85 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.41.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The firm had revenue of $630.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.30 million. As a group, analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 73.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

