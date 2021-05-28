View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in May

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

View Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. View Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.

About View Systems

View Systems, Inc develops, produces, and markets computer software and hardware systems for security and surveillance applications in the United States. The company offers concealed weapons detector, which uses data sensing technology to pinpoint the location, size, and number of concealed weapons under the ViewScan and Secure Scan names; and Viewmaxx digital video systems.

