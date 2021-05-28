View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) Short Interest Down 52.4% in May

View Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSYM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the April 29th total of 273,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
View Systems stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. View Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01.
About View Systems
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for View Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.