Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Viomi Technology had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.04%.

Shares of VIOT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.15. The company had a trading volume of 341,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,417. Viomi Technology has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $18.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.

