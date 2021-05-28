Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Dillon & Associates Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Dillon & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 5.2% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. grew its position in Visa by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.22.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.35. 111,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,264. The company has a market cap of $444.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

