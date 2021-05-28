Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 3.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Visa were worth $79,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $227.34. The company had a trading volume of 55,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $442.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

