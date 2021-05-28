Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NASDAQ:VITL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.29. 406,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,230. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $850.85 million and a P/E ratio of 81.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.70.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.59%.

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $571,578.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,893.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,109,000.00. Insiders sold 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135 over the last 90 days.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

