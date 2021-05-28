Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$253 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.34 million.

NASDAQ VITL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.85 million and a PE ratio of 81.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70. Vital Farms has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

VITL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

In related news, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,189.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $400,999.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,224,135.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

