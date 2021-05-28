Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 828.1% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,374,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,691,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.

About Viva Entertainment Group

Viva Entertainment Group Inc develops and markets Internet protocol television over the top application for connected TV's, desktop computers, tablets, and smart phones. The company is based in Briarwood, New York.

