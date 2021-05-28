Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Viva Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 89,100 shares, a growth of 828.1% from the April 29th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,610,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTTV remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 16,374,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,691,486. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01. Viva Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
About Viva Entertainment Group
