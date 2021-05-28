Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.34 ($38.04).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.90 ($37.53) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.80 ($37.41) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Vivendi stock traded up €0.20 ($0.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €29.70 ($34.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,848,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi has a 52 week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a 52 week high of €24.87 ($29.26). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €29.03 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.31.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.