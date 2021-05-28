VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $15,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $9,702,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,264 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $8,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cleveland Research cut shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.84.

In other VMware news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,444,734.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,697 shares of company stock valued at $22,282,825 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.83. VMware had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

