VMware (NYSE:VMW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

VMware (NYSE:VMW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. VMware updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 1.760-1.760 EPS.

Shares of VMW traded down $3.25 on Friday, reaching $157.96. 54,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,158. The firm has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. VMware has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Barclays lifted their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

In other news, CEO Zane Rowe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $3,335,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,901 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,610.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 30,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $4,714,728.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,430 shares in the company, valued at $33,767,671.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,697 shares of company stock worth $22,282,825. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

