Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €53.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNA. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Vonovia and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €64.61 ($76.01).

VNA stock opened at €51.24 ($60.28) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €54.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €55.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

