VouchForMe (IPL) Market Capitalization Hits $280,342.90

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $280,342.90 and approximately $784.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded up 25% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

