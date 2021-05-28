Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Short Interest Update

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the April 29th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 128,542 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total transaction of $592,578.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,704 shares of company stock worth $2,501,433.

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the first quarter worth about $88,000.

Shares of PPR remained flat at $$4.68 during midday trading on Friday. 573,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.